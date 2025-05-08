Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer

Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Santa Monica, is inviting locals to monthly coastal experiences at its serene indoor and outdoor event spaces, and newly renovated Shoreside Restaurant & Bar.

Shore Hotel is a LEED-certified, 164-key property that hostsstunning views of the Pacific Ocean, luxurious comfort and modern amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, meeting space, bike rentals and more.

“Shore Hotel gives you a luxury experience close to home with gorgeous views of golden hour off Ocean Avenue. As you plan your upcoming holidays, events and celebrations this summer, we want you to join us and make Shore Hotel your destination for special events and parties,” said Jannelle Hill, Shore Hotel’s Junior Sales Manager.

This year, Hill has contributed to enhancing Shore Hotel’s nightlife by curating special holiday celebrations and special events.

For St. Patrick’s Day, Shore Hotel partnered with Red Bull and created a signature drink menu that made guests feel lucky as they enjoyed green beer, green shots and Irish nachos on the poolside — the event was free to attend and open to the public.

On Earth Day, Shore Hotel curated a plant-based menu for yoga hour with a special guest instructor and celebrated sustainability, one of the hotel’s core values. 

Looking forward to the next few months, Hill said she’s excited for what’s to come for guests and locals this summer. In May, Shore Hotel will host a Cinco de Mayo celebration, inviting locals to enjoy food and drinks while celebrating with friends and family.

“June, July and August are a busy season for us, we want to pump something fun out for returning hotel guests as well,” Hill said. “Shore Hotel is an affordable destination for family vacations with guests returning often to enjoy our luxury amenities.”

While more parties and events hosted by Shore Hotel are to be determined, follow Shore Hotel on Facebook for upcoming promotions.

For locals looking for flexible indoor and outdoor spaces to hold business meetings, celebrations and special occasions, Shore Hotel invites you to submit an online proposal request to host your upcoming event.

Near the pool, Shore Hotel features four exclusive shaded cabanas for rental. Enjoy complimentary bottled water, access to Wi-Fi, poolside service and a selection of food and beverages for your small gathering up to six people. Perfect for unwinding or hosting small gatherings, the cabanas are available to both hotel guests and locals. To reserve, please email info@shorehotel.com.

in News
