SMC Unveils Spring 2024 Issue of Acclaimed Literary Journal, Author Readings Coming in April

Santa Monica College announced the release of the spring 2024 edition of Santa Monica Review, the institution’s esteemed national literary arts journal. Published biannually, the Review highlights the works of both established and emerging authors, with a particular emphasis on narratives centered around the West Coast.

Notably, it stands as the sole nationally distributed literary magazine originating from a U.S. community college.

To mark the release of the spring 2024 edition, a launch event featuring readings by Review authors will be hosted at Santa Monica College. The event, titled “Santa Monica Review Presents…A Celebration of the Spring 2024 Issue with Readings by Recent Contributors,” is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Edye within the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica. Tickets for the launch party, priced at $10, can be acquired via smc.edu/tickets. Refreshments will be provided, and the Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center will offer various author titles for purchase. Ample free parking is available on-site, with seating allocated on a first-arrival basis.

The event, to be inaugurated by Review editor and Emcee Andrew Tonkovich, will feature a special address by acclaimed novelist Claire Vaye Watkins (Gold Fame Citrus), along with readings by authors Tinna Flores, Janice Shapiro, Kareem Tayyar, and Charles Hood.

The spring 2024 issue, helmed by Tonkovich, who also hosts the weekly show Bibliocracy Radio on KPFK (90.7 FM), boasts cover art by renowned Mexican printmaking artist Artemio Rodriguez. Comprising 19 original short stories and essays, the issue predominantly showcases the works of West Coast writers.

Tonkovich remarked, “Geography sort of just happened, with strong representation from California including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Bay Area, Inland Empire, and Orange County.” Noteworthy contributions include the final short story of the late short story master Dwight Yates (Bring Everybody), as well as fiction and memoir pieces from Orange County writers Denise McEvoy, Kareem Tayyar (The Prince of Orange County), and steampunk legend James P. Blaylock (The Last Coin).

The issue presents a mix of new, returning, and debut writers, reflecting diversity and enduring relationships. Tonkovich expressed his satisfaction, stating, “It’s gratifying to present a first-time-in-print writer, celebrating new voices alongside familiar names.” Notable contributors include James Warner (All Her Father’s Guns), Geoff Wyss (How), Michael Cadnum (Earthquake Murder), and Janice Shapiro (Bummer), who reflects on autobiographical themes.

Tonkovich further highlighted the stylistic diversity and richness of storytelling featured in this issue, encompassing short-short works reminiscent of prose poetry or flash fiction, alongside longer, realistic narratives exploring coming-of-age, historical, and autobiographical themes.

Additional events commemorating the new issue include:

A reading at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Foundation, featuring Review editor Tonkovich and current issue contributors Denise Heyl McEvoy, Brian D. Price, Karen Moulding, and James Warner, on Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Foundation (681 Venice Boulevard, Venice). Admission is free.

Santa Monica College and the Review hosting a booth at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 20-21, offering complimentary copies of the magazine at Booth #72 on the USC campus, alongside information on SMC’s academic and cultural offerings.

Founded by editor and acclaimed novelist Jim Krusoe (Parsifal, The Sleep Garden), Santa Monica Review aims to showcase established and emerging authors. Over its 35-year history, the Review has established itself as one of the leading literary arts journals on the West Coast, featuring experimental, thoughtful, and humorous original writing by notable authors.

Santa Monica Review is available for purchase online at smc.edu/sm_review, as well as in print editions at the SMC Campus Store, Beyond Baroque, Small World Books in Venice, and other local booksellers. Copies can also be ordered by mail or subscription.

For more information, visit the Santa Monica Review website (smc.edu/sm_review) or call 949-235-8193. All events are subject to change or cancellation without notice.