SMC Unveils Spring 2024 Issue of Acclaimed Literary Journal, Author Readings Coming in April

Photo: SMC

The Issue Presents a Mix of New, Returning, and Debut Writers, Reflecting Diversity and Enduring Relationships

Santa Monica College announced the release of the spring 2024 edition of Santa Monica Review, the institution’s esteemed national literary arts journal. Published biannually, the Review highlights the works of both established and emerging authors, with a particular emphasis on narratives centered around the West Coast. 

Notably, it stands as the sole nationally distributed literary magazine originating from a U.S. community college.

To mark the release of the spring 2024 edition, a launch event featuring readings by Review authors will be hosted at Santa Monica College. The event, titled “Santa Monica Review Presents…A Celebration of the Spring 2024 Issue with Readings by Recent Contributors,” is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Edye within the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica. Tickets for the launch party, priced at $10, can be acquired via smc.edu/tickets. Refreshments will be provided, and the Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center will offer various author titles for purchase. Ample free parking is available on-site, with seating allocated on a first-arrival basis.

The event, to be inaugurated by Review editor and Emcee Andrew Tonkovich, will feature a special address by acclaimed novelist Claire Vaye Watkins (Gold Fame Citrus), along with readings by authors Tinna Flores, Janice Shapiro, Kareem Tayyar, and Charles Hood.

The spring 2024 issue, helmed by Tonkovich, who also hosts the weekly show Bibliocracy Radio on KPFK (90.7 FM), boasts cover art by renowned Mexican printmaking artist Artemio Rodriguez. Comprising 19 original short stories and essays, the issue predominantly showcases the works of West Coast writers.

Tonkovich remarked, “Geography sort of just happened, with strong representation from California including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Bay Area, Inland Empire, and Orange County.” Noteworthy contributions include the final short story of the late short story master Dwight Yates (Bring Everybody), as well as fiction and memoir pieces from Orange County writers Denise McEvoy, Kareem Tayyar (The Prince of Orange County), and steampunk legend James P. Blaylock (The Last Coin).

The issue presents a mix of new, returning, and debut writers, reflecting diversity and enduring relationships. Tonkovich expressed his satisfaction, stating, “It’s gratifying to present a first-time-in-print writer, celebrating new voices alongside familiar names.” Notable contributors include James Warner (All Her Father’s Guns), Geoff Wyss (How), Michael Cadnum (Earthquake Murder), and Janice Shapiro (Bummer), who reflects on autobiographical themes.

Tonkovich further highlighted the stylistic diversity and richness of storytelling featured in this issue, encompassing short-short works reminiscent of prose poetry or flash fiction, alongside longer, realistic narratives exploring coming-of-age, historical, and autobiographical themes.

Additional events commemorating the new issue include:

  • A reading at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Foundation, featuring Review editor Tonkovich and current issue contributors Denise Heyl McEvoy, Brian D. Price, Karen Moulding, and James Warner, on Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Foundation (681 Venice Boulevard, Venice). Admission is free.
  • Santa Monica College and the Review hosting a booth at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 20-21, offering complimentary copies of the magazine at Booth #72 on the USC campus, alongside information on SMC’s academic and cultural offerings.

Founded by editor and acclaimed novelist Jim Krusoe (Parsifal, The Sleep Garden), Santa Monica Review aims to showcase established and emerging authors. Over its 35-year history, the Review has established itself as one of the leading literary arts journals on the West Coast, featuring experimental, thoughtful, and humorous original writing by notable authors.

Santa Monica Review is available for purchase online at smc.edu/sm_review, as well as in print editions at the SMC Campus Store, Beyond Baroque, Small World Books in Venice, and other local booksellers. Copies can also be ordered by mail or subscription.

For more information, visit the Santa Monica Review website (smc.edu/sm_review) or call 949-235-8193. All events are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Zach Armstrong
News

Animal Rights Groups Demand an End to Turtle Racing at Brennan’s Pub

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

The Organization Says Its Been in Contact With the Westside Bar for Months By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

American Legion Palisades to Host Lounge Night and Free “Predator” Screening with Actor Richard Chaves

March 24, 2024

Read more
March 24, 2024

Entry for Adults Is $10, With Proceeds Benefiting a Deserving Veterans Nonprofit American Legion Palisades Post 283 invites all to...

Photo: Santa Monica History Museum
Hard, News

Council Votes to Explore Possible Restitution For Black Entrepreneur’s Descendents

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Silas White Had Big Business Plans for the Local Black Community Until the City Used Eminent Domain By Zach Armstrong In...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Larry David Puts His $8.9M Palisades Estate On The Market

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

It Offers 180-Degree Mountain Views From Every Room Larry David, the renowned comedian and co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Taiwanese Boba Shop Coming to Third Street Promenade

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Odd One Out Serves a Wide Variety of Boba Milk Tea Concoctions Including Its Harmony Black Milk Tea By Zach...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Locals Can Socialize, Express Their Creativity or Meditate at This New Palisades Shop

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Mavven Mercantile Sells Fair Trade Items During the Day While Offering Mindfulness Workshops at Night By Zach Armstrong After deciding...

Photo: N/A
News

Congressman Secures $2M to Bolster Safety on Lincoln Blvd., Improve Affordable Housing Access in Santa Monica

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

The Funding Aims to Enhance the Efforts of Three Local Projects  By Zach Armstrong Nearly $2 million will go toward...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced Renowned California architect...

Photo: Waymo
Hard, News

Driverless Robotaxis Begin Expansion in Santa Monica

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

The Announcement Comes Shortly After the California Public Utilities Commission Approved a Request From Waymo By Zach Armstrong Waymo One,...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Animal Welfare Groups Plan Protest Against Turtle Racing

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

We Will Update This Story By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events and games, bi-weekly turtle racing has been...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Woman on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

Accident Victim Identified in Thursday Night Accident A woman tragically lost her life in a Thursday evening crash along the...

Photo: A.L.C.
News

Tonight at Pali Village: Elevated Cocktail Hour at A.L.C.

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

During the event, 15% of all proceeds earned will benefit I Stand With My Pack  Tonight, March 19, from 5:30...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach A woman...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
News

Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture A Los Angeles residence, known as Case...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR