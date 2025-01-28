SMFD Launches “Community Connect” for Enhanced Emergency Response

Photo: City of Santa Monica

New Tool Provides First Responders with Critical Pre-Incident Data

The Santa Monica Fire Department announced Tuesday the launch of a new tool aimed at improving emergency responses through a program called Community Connect.

The initiative allows residents and business owners to provide first responders with detailed information such as floor plans, the presence of pets, and specific medical needs. This data, which is submitted voluntarily, is intended to help firefighters and paramedics make more informed decisions when responding to emergencies.

Fire Chief Matthew Hallock emphasized the utility of the program, stating, “Community Connect provides critical information about your residence or business, enabling strategic decision-making during emergencies when every second counts.”

The program has been developed in partnership with First Due, a company known for its software solutions in fire and emergency medical services. The system aims to enhance the efficiency of emergency services by ensuring that responders have access to detailed pre-incident data.

Participants can create profiles that include potentially lifesaving information. This data is protected by what the department describes as “bank-level security,” ensuring that the information is used exclusively for emergency response and planning.

To participate or learn more about Community Connect, residents and businesses are directed to visit the Santa Monica Fire Department’s website at santamonica.gov/departments/fire.

