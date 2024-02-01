Smorgasburg Vendor to Open Kava Nectar Bar in Santa Monica

Kava Nectar Is Made from Natural Roots of the Kava Plant

Kavahana, a permanent vendor at well-known food event Smorgasburg, will hold the grand opening for its inaugural retail location which it describes as the first-of-its-kind “kava nectar bar.” The event will take place at 306 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica on Feb. 10 from Noon to 11 p.m.

The brick & mortar spot will continue focusing on Kava nectar, a non-alcoholic drink originally conceived by its founders. The beverage is made from natural roots of the kava plant grown in Hawaii and the South Pacific. Co-Founder Neil Bhatia compares it to matcha due to its premium and smooth texture. He went on to describe it as a new type of food inspired by original Kava drinks found in places such as Fiji.

“With our new Santa Monica location, we aspire to become a vital part of both the local community and the greater Los Angeles area, establishing ourselves as a leading destination for non-alcoholic social gatherings and a beacon for those seeking a unique and inclusive social experience.” said Bhatia in a statement.

Hannah Wilen, co-founder of Kavahana, held the vision to infuse traditional earthy and peppery notes of kava nectar with various flavor combinations. The business is a manifestation of that culinary vision with offerings including blue spirulina, matcha, rose, cardamom and ube, and the “Beach Nectar.”

More information on Kavahana can be found at https://shop.kavahana.com.