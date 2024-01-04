Sound Bath Event Coming to Malibu Bluffs Park

Set the stage for relaxation by bringing your yoga mat and a comfortable pillow

Immerse yourself in tranquility at a Sound Bath Bliss event this Saturday at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Set the stage for relaxation by bringing your yoga mat and a comfortable pillow to indulge in the serene sounds that will envelop your senses. Enhance your experience by using an eye cover pillow for deeper inner connection, and remember to bring a cozy blanket to wrap yourself in warmth.

Join for an evening of blissful immersion, where the harmonious vibrations and your preparation create a sanctuary for profound relaxation and rejuvenation.

For more information, go to https://www.meetup.com/sound-bath-yoga-los-angeles/events/297991275/