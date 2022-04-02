Spanish Estate With Views of Riviera Hits Market

Nearly century-old property hits market

By Dolores Quintana

An elegant estate from nearly 100 years ago iis the most expensive real estate property on the market in Santa Monica as reported by Patch.com.

The mansion sits on nearly an acre of land and has been in a single family’s possession for four generations and is now listed for sale with a $22 million price tag.

The luxury home has eight bedrooms and 4.75 bathrooms and 5,007 square feet of living space that sits on wide-ranging grounds. The lot overlooks the famous Riviera Country Club and the Santa Monica Mountains and is considered a “rim” lot. This listing is an exceptionally rare opportunity and is considered to be a part of the most sought-after area in Santa Monica itself.

This area has massive lots, beautiful views, luxe estates with one of the best lifestyles available in the city. All of this is located nearby the beach, the Brentwood Country Mart, Ocean Avenue and Montana Avenue.

The estate dates back to 1924 and is built in the dignified Spanish style and has a gated entrance and a long private drive which ends in a motor court. The listing described the estate as resembling the Hotel Bel Air and the Biltmore Hotel in Santa Monica in its style. Classic Spanish architecture is the basis for the lovely design of the home in the interior and exterior and it has sumptuous gardens and lawns, a large pool, walking paths, and a detached guest casita with magnificent views.