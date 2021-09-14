Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Nancy Cleveland Seeks Volunteers to Help Water Trees at Will Rogers State Park
* St. Matthews Music Guild Resumes Live Concerts on September 17th
* Tomorrow is Voting Day the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
St. Matthews Music Guild Resumes Live Concerts on September 17th: Palisades Today – September 13, 2021
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Hiker Rescued After Serious Fall in Pacific Palisades
September 14, 2021 Staff Writer
LAFD Rescue Helicopter transport victim to regional trauma center By Chad Winthrop A rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to a...
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
September 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Moved Less With Fewer Humans in Parks During the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order
September 8, 2021 Staff Writer
According to a recent study published in Ecological Solutions and Evidence, as people sheltered in place during the initial stage of...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m: Palisades Today – September 7, 2021
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Ficus Trees Along Sunset Blvd Will Soon Be Replaced *...
Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers
September 8, 2021 Staff Writer
Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Auditions Open for HVS Conservatory’s Inaugural Vocal Program
September 6, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
