St. Matthew’s Music Guild Unveils 40th Concert Series Lineup

St. Matthew’s Music Guild has announced its 2024-2025 concert season lineup.

The season opens on September 27, 2024, with a performance by renowned saxophonist Jan Berry Baker, marking her first appearance with the Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s. The program will feature Jacque Ibert’s Concertino da Camera and William Grant Still’s Romance for Alto Saxophone and Strings, culminating in Mendelssohn’s beloved “Italian” Symphony.

Throughout the season, the Music Guild will present a series of concerts highlighting both classical masterpieces and contemporary works.

Notable events include an all-Beethoven concert by pianist Robert Thies on November 1, 2024, and a Valentine’s Day program titled “Love Songs,” featuring performances by David Kaplan, YuEun Gemma Kim, Liv Redpath, and other musicians on February 14, 2025.

The Guild’s annual Holiday Concert returns on December 6, 2024, with the Chamber Orchestra and Choir of St. Matthew’s Parish performing baroque favorites by Purcell, Corelli, and Vivaldi, concluding with a sing-along of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

The season will close on May 30, 2025, with pianist Inna Faliks delivering the West Coast premiere of Richard Danielpour’s Piano Concerto No. 4 (A Hero’s Journey).



For more information, go to https://www.musicguildonline.org.