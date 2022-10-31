Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M
* Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
.
Host – @juliet.lemar
.
Sponsored by Anderson Advisors

in News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Life and Arts, Video

Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
News, Real Estate

Drop in High-End Home Sales Impacting LA’s Luxury Real Estate Market

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows By Dolores Quintana According to a recent...
News, Real Estate

Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu  By Dolores Quintana A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit...
News, Real Estate, Video

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Tenant Support Could Tip the Political Scales in CD-11 Council Race

October 29, 2022

Read more
October 29, 2022

Darling pushes advocacy of renter’s rights over Park in tightly contested battle to succeed Mike Bonin! By Nick Antonicello In...
Education, News

Jury Awards Family of Special Needs Twins $45 Million in Abuse Lawsuit Against SMMUSD

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Twins physically abused by behavioral aid, according to lawsuit By Sam Catanzaro A jury last week ruled that the Santa...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

Photo: thepearldragon.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pearl Dragon Not Renewing Lease

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Lease to end in 2025 for Palisades Village space By Dolores Quintana Pearl Dragon located in the Palisades Village, a...
Food & Drink, Video

Ghost Stories From Local Historic Bar Offering Spooky Cocktails

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Second Priciest City in United States for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Brentwood and Bel Air Among Local Neighboods Experiencing Antisemitic Incidents

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR