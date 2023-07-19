Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers and allies. https://www.dreamteamsociety.com/
Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society
(Video) These Are Pacific Palisades’ Designated “Cooling Spots”
July 19, 2023 Staff Writer
Cool Spots LA App designated these two spots in Palisades as cooling spots as hot weather heats up. @palisadesnews These...
(Video) Pride-Colored Lifeguard Tower Repaired After Vandalism
July 18, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Glass seems to be repaired after vandals destroyed the lifeguard tower meant to symbolize the beach as a safe place...
(Video) See Inside Santa Monica’s First Cannabis Dispensary
July 14, 2023 Staff Writer
Local Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Santa Monica @palisadesnews The store is for medical use only #retail #santamonica #medicine #palisades #pacificpalisades...
(Video) Black Ink Closes on Swathmore After 25 Years
July 14, 2023 Staff Writer
Opening its doors in 1998 by a former CBS producer, Black Ink has closed in Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews Black Ink...
(Video) Look Inside New Isabel Marant Store at Palisades Village
July 11, 2023 Staff Writer
Isabel Marant is now open at Palisades Village. @palisadesnews Isabel Marant is now open at Palisades Village #pacificpalisades #palisades #retail...
(Video) This Home Is on the Market for Over $3M
July 10, 2023 Staff Writer
This home located at 206 Channel Road is on the market for $3.3 million. @palisadesnews 206 W Channel Road is...
(Video) Construction of New TOTEME Store Underway at the Village
July 7, 2023 Staff Writer
The Stockholm-based fashion brand will soon open up shop at Palisades Village. @palisadesnews The new TOTEME Palisades store is being...
(Video) Step Inside Sweet Laurel Bakery
July 6, 2023 Staff Writer
This pink-colored bakery in Pacific Palisades is serving delectable treats. @palisadesnews Check out this fancy pink-colored bakery in Palisades #palisades...
(Video) This is what Palisadians think of Palisades Village
July 1, 2023 Staff Writer
We created a survey asking readers if they approve of Palisades Village. These were the results. @palisadesnews This is what...
(Video) Kids Are Back to Having Fun at Palisades Parks & Rec Center
June 30, 2023 Staff Writer
With Summer in full swing and the sun back out, kids are back at Pali Parks and Rec to have...
(Video) Erewhon Grocery Store Has a Pacific Palisades Location
June 29, 2023 Staff Writer
Organic retailer Erewhon Market has a shop in Pacific Palisades next to Palisades Village. @palisadesnews Look inside Erewhon’s Pacific Palisades...
(Video) Frozen Yogurt Is Served in Palisades
June 22, 2023 Staff Writer
Toppings frozen yogurt shop is serving up something sweet in Pacific Palisades @palisadesnews This is Toppings frozen yogurt shop in...
Fairmont Miramar’s Afternoon Tea Service
June 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...
(Video) Polo Game Takes Place at Will Rogers State Park
June 20, 2023 Staff Writer
Nonprofit charity Teen Cancer America hosted multiple polo matches in Pacific Palisades on June 17 and 18. @palisadesnews Polo match...
(Video) Walk Past These Luxurious Palisades Homes
June 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Take a walk in a magnificent neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews Take a walk in a luxurious Palisades neighborhood...
