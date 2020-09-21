Television Stolen, Vandalism Arrest: Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home burglary resulting in a stolen television and a vandalism arrest after a suspect damaged a local businesses.

Burglary

16100 Alcima, 9/13/20 at 2:33 AM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter home and took a television.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

200 Mabery, btwn 9/16/20 at 5 PM and 9/17/20 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a driver license.

Theft

17200 Pacific Coast Hwy, 9/13/20 at 11:15 PM. The suspect (identified) took and and ate food from victim’s business without paying.

Vandalism

15100 Sunset, 9/20/20 at 7 AM. A 54 year old male was arrested for vandalism after damaging the double doors to victim’s business.