Tesla Involved in Metro Train Collision in Santa Monica

A Tesla collided with a Metro E Line train in Santa Monica after the car made an illegal left turn, authorities reported.

The accident occurred on October 23 at around 10:54 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and 14th Street, where the driver of the Tesla attempted to turn left onto 14th Street, crossing directly into the path of an oncoming eastbound Metro train.

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) reported that no injuries were sustained in the crash, though the Tesla sustained significant damage, rendering it inoperable. The Metro train’s lead car incurred only minor damage, and after a brief delay, it continued service toward 4th Street. The incident closed lanes on eastbound Colorado Avenue and northbound 14th Street for just over an hour while authorities cleared the scene. The Tesla was later towed.

Metro released a statement reminding drivers to exercise caution around rail crossings, pay attention to crossing gates, and heed posted signs. The Santa Monica Police confirmed that the driver was at fault for ignoring a “no left turn” sign. No charges will be filed against the driver.

This collision follows a similar trend of car-train incidents in the region.

Earlier this year, a Metro train collided with a car after an illegal turn near Colorado Avenue and 11th Street, causing the driver to flee the scene. Metro officials noted that these incidents underscore the risks of navigating intersections close to rail lines, which remain a common feature on many Los Angeles-area roads.

In a separate event last November, a vehicle overturned after a collision with a Metro Blue Line train in Central-Alameda, and in Pasadena, an accident involving an A-line train left one woman hospitalized.