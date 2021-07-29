The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal

Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break ground in 2023. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: Doc Searls (Flickr).
17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Spills Into Santa Monica Bay Sunday Night

July 13, 2021

Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...

The south end of the Will Rogers beach parking lot being used as a command post for combatting the Palisades Fire over the weekend. Photo: Courtesy Pacific Palisades Community Council.
Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Proposed for Shelter Serving as Command Post for Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...

"The beach is to Los Angeles what Central Park is to New York. It would be unthinkable to place homeless housing in Central Park; it should be unthinkable to do so at the beach in Los Angeles," writes the Pacific Palisades Community Council in a letter opposing the proposed use of the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot for temporary homeless shelters. Photo: Getty.
PPCC Adopts Position Statement Opposing Proposed Homeless Housing at Will Rogers State Beach

April 23, 2021

PPPC unanimously adopts position statement opposing CM Bonin proposal By Sam Catanzaro The following is a position statement adopted April...

Photo: Ed Begley Jr. (Facebook).
Ed Begley, Jr. Special Guest at Palisades Earth Day Celebration

April 13, 2021

Actor and environmental activist to take part in April 20 event  By Sam Catanzaro Actor and environmental activist Ed Begley,...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Palisades Elementary. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes Nick Melvoin (right) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...

P-78. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
Local Mountain Lion Killed After Likely Vehicle Collision

April 1, 2021

P-78 dies after getting hit by a car, rangers say By Sam Catanzaro  A young mountain lion died recently after...
Edify TV: Splitting Santa Monica and Malibu Schools?

March 30, 2021

Santa Monica and Malibu Schools could soon be splitting up. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer...
Palisades Resident Barricades Himself in Bedroom as Burglars Ransack House

March 5, 2021

LAPD seek public’s help identifying hot prowl burglars A Pacific Palisades resident barricaded himself in their bedroom this week as...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 5, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...

Yucheng Che (left), at the time a Pali High senior, with Rep. Ted Lieu (center) after Che earned an honorable for her painting Midmorning Serenity” in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
Pali High Students Eligible to Participate in Congressional Art Competition

February 16, 2021

Local high school students are eligible to participate in the Congressional Art Competition, which last year saw a Palisades Charter...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Public Safety/Disaster Readiness Forum #1

February 9, 2021

PPCC holding virtual meeting Feb. 11 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding a forum on public safety and...

Tiger Woods in action at the 2018 Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Morgan Genser.
Genesis Open to Take Place Without Fans

January 15, 2021

Pacific Palisades golf tournament at Riviera Country Club to be held without spectators By Chad Winthrop Due to the ongoing...

Dane Elkins, a missing 21-year-old. Photo: Facebook.
Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing

January 4, 2021

Dane Elkins last seen on December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...

