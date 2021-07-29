Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break ground in 2023. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.
The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal
17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Spills Into Santa Monica Bay Sunday Night
July 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Proposed for Shelter Serving as Command Post for Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
PPCC Adopts Position Statement Opposing Proposed Homeless Housing at Will Rogers State Beach
April 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
PPPC unanimously adopts position statement opposing CM Bonin proposal By Sam Catanzaro The following is a position statement adopted April...
Ed Begley, Jr. Special Guest at Palisades Earth Day Celebration
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Actor and environmental activist to take part in April 20 event By Sam Catanzaro Actor and environmental activist Ed Begley,...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Local Mountain Lion Killed After Likely Vehicle Collision
April 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
P-78 dies after getting hit by a car, rangers say By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion died recently after...
Edify TV: Splitting Santa Monica and Malibu Schools?
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica and Malibu Schools could soon be splitting up. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer...
Palisades Resident Barricades Himself in Bedroom as Burglars Ransack House
March 5, 2021 Staff Writer
LAPD seek public’s help identifying hot prowl burglars A Pacific Palisades resident barricaded himself in their bedroom this week as...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Pali High Students Eligible to Participate in Congressional Art Competition
February 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Local high school students are eligible to participate in the Congressional Art Competition, which last year saw a Palisades Charter...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Public Safety/Disaster Readiness Forum #1
February 9, 2021 Palisades News
PPCC holding virtual meeting Feb. 11 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding a forum on public safety and...
Genesis Open to Take Place Without Fans
January 15, 2021 Staff Writer
Pacific Palisades golf tournament at Riviera Country Club to be held without spectators By Chad Winthrop Due to the ongoing...
Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Dane Elkins last seen on December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Fast Casual Mexican Eatery Opens at Palisades Village
New fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña now open By Kerry Slater Qué Padre, a new fast-casual concept from Chef...Read more
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...Read more