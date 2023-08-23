Palisades Theater Having Event with Library

The Director Will Be Presenting and Directing

Another collaboration with the Palisades’ own Theatre Palisades. The director will be presenting and directing a scene(s) from the Theatre’s upcoming production of The Andrews Brothers, by Roger Bean.

USO backstage crew members step in when the famous Andrews Sisters comes down with the chicken pox right before a show. Plenty of fun and 40’s songs. See how a scene is put together in real time and get a taste of this new production.

For more information, go to https://dola.com/events/2023/8/24/theatre-palisades-at-the-library-tickets.