These are Porta Via’s Weekend Breakfast Options

Photo: Getty Images

Served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By Zach Armstrong

Palisades Village’s own Porta Via offers those on L.A.’s westside something special for their weekend breakfast plans. Served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., here are the weekend breakfast entree options presented by Porta Via.

Porta Via Scramble – $14 (Egg whites scrambled very well done, onions, mushrooms, tomato, basil & baguette toast)

Tomato Basil Egg White Omelet – $16 (potatoes & baguette toast)

Greek Egg White Frittata – $15 (Asparagus, tomato, black olives, French feta mixed greens & baguette toast)

Neapolitan Omelet – $16 (burrata, tomato, avocado & herb-pesto olive oil roasted potatoes & baguette toast)

French Omelet – $15 (mushroom, herbs & goat cheese roasted potatoes & baguette toast)

American Breakfast – $16 (two eggs any style, roasted potatoes applewood smoked bacon or turkey bacon baguette toast)

Huevos Rancheros – $16 (crispy tortillas, two eggs over easy, avocado black bean puree, cheddar cheese & ranchero salsa)

Breakfast Burrito – $13 (eggs, bacon, black bean puree, cheddar, avocado ranchero salsa. mixed green salad)

Eggs Scrambled with Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese & Chives – $16 (roasted potatoes & baguette toast)

Breakfast Burger – $24 (over easy egg, bacon, tomato & cheddar french fries)

The Village Egg Sandwich – $14 (over easy egg, bacon, melted cheddar, avocado & tomato on baguette. mixed greens)

Smoked Salmon Plate – $19 (toasted bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion capers & lemon)

Griddle Cakes – $14 (choice of blueberry, chocolate chip or plain)

Grand Marnier French Toast – $15 (fresh strawberries & powdered sugar)

Porta Via Palisades is the second eatery of Peter Garland. The high-end dining outpost serves breakfast, lunch and dinner at Palisades Village, having opened its doors in September of 2018. Its menu is highlighted by fresh baked goods, omelets, juices and smoothies, soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, fish, meats and side dishes.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Global Açaí Bowl & Smoothie Brand to Open Second Santa Monica Shop

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

News of the Opening Comes One Month After the Brand Raised $67 Million By Zach Armstrong Amid ambitious U.S. growth,...

Photo: Instagram: @bandtsdeli
Dining, News

Plant-Based Deli Opens on Montana Ave

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Many Ingredients are Sourced From the Santa Monica Farmers Market By Zach Armstrong A new deli, one which describes itself...
Dining, Video

(Video) Guy Fieri Stops by West L.A. to Promote Tequila Co-Founded with Sammy Hagar

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Fieri Used to Sell the Van Halen Singer’s Former Tequila Brand, Before They Joined Forces to Launch Santo Tequila @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Tonight: Singles Valentine’s Party at The Victorian

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine First Round’s On Me...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Tonight: Harpist and Valentine’s Dinner Specials Happening at Palisades Village

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

Shoppers Will Be Immersed in the Right Ambience for the Love Holiday By Zach Armstrong Palisades Village is creating the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Annual Celebration of Renowned Architect Coming to Annenberg Beach House

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

This complimentary event will feature a presentation titled “Julia Morgan: Engineering a Legacy” The city of Santa Monica, in collaboration...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Rescued After Car Plunges in Marina del Rey Waters

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

How the vehicle went over the side is unclear By Zach Armstrong According to multiple media reports, a man was...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$21.5M Santa Monica Home Includes 5K Sq Ft Entertainment Pavilion

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

The pavilion encompasses a professional theater, game room, office, gym, and spa. Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

American Pie Actor Lists Venice Home for $4.9M

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

Architected by Kevin Mulcahy and constructed in 2004, the homes draw inspiration from light, the environment, and a minimalist palette...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$6.7M Palisadian Mansion Features Custom Pool With Waterfalls

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

The expansive bathroom features a custom oversized marble spa tub Nestled in the exclusive Ridgeview Country Estates, a tranquil enclave...

Photo: Pier Communications
Hard, News

Lunar New Year Event to Illuminate Pier Ferris Wheel This Weekend

February 9, 2024

Read more
February 9, 2024

The Ferris Wheel Will Showcase Computer-Generated Lighting Featuring Lunar New Year’s Colors, Patterns, and Icons Pacific Park on the Santa...

Photo: L.A. County Public Works
Hard, News

Palisadian Bike Trail Collapses After Atmospheric River Storm

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Images showed a large portion of the trail, in fact nearly spanning its entire width, had collapsed By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Lodestar Whiskey
Dining, News

Female-Owned Whiskey Brand by Santa Monica Locals Finds Its Way in L.A. Restaurants

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Cassia, Lunetta, Gold-Diggers and Esters Wine Shop Are Among Those Carrying the Brand By Zach Armstrong Whiskey is traditionally viewed...
Dining, Video

(Video) Beloved Sports Bar to Reopen Soon on Wilshire Blvd

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

An abundance of screens will be featured @palisadesnews A classic SM watering hole is set to reopen. #santamonica #california #losangeles...

Photo: Prince Street Pizza
Dining, News

Prince Street Unveils “Spring Fling” Pizza by Malibu Boys & Girls Club

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

A 14-Year-Old Member Was the Winner in the Pizza Design Contest Prince Street Pizza Malibu is set to launch its...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR