These are Porta Via’s Weekend Breakfast Options

Served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By Zach Armstrong

Palisades Village’s own Porta Via offers those on L.A.’s westside something special for their weekend breakfast plans. Served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., here are the weekend breakfast entree options presented by Porta Via.

Porta Via Scramble – $14 (Egg whites scrambled very well done, onions, mushrooms, tomato, basil & baguette toast)

Tomato Basil Egg White Omelet – $16 (potatoes & baguette toast)

Greek Egg White Frittata – $15 (Asparagus, tomato, black olives, French feta mixed greens & baguette toast)

Neapolitan Omelet – $16 (burrata, tomato, avocado & herb-pesto olive oil roasted potatoes & baguette toast)

French Omelet – $15 (mushroom, herbs & goat cheese roasted potatoes & baguette toast)

American Breakfast – $16 (two eggs any style, roasted potatoes applewood smoked bacon or turkey bacon baguette toast)

Huevos Rancheros – $16 (crispy tortillas, two eggs over easy, avocado black bean puree, cheddar cheese & ranchero salsa)

Breakfast Burrito – $13 (eggs, bacon, black bean puree, cheddar, avocado ranchero salsa. mixed green salad)

Eggs Scrambled with Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese & Chives – $16 (roasted potatoes & baguette toast)

Breakfast Burger – $24 (over easy egg, bacon, tomato & cheddar french fries)

The Village Egg Sandwich – $14 (over easy egg, bacon, melted cheddar, avocado & tomato on baguette. mixed greens)

Smoked Salmon Plate – $19 (toasted bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion capers & lemon)

Griddle Cakes – $14 (choice of blueberry, chocolate chip or plain)

Grand Marnier French Toast – $15 (fresh strawberries & powdered sugar)

Porta Via Palisades is the second eatery of Peter Garland. The high-end dining outpost serves breakfast, lunch and dinner at Palisades Village, having opened its doors in September of 2018. Its menu is highlighted by fresh baked goods, omelets, juices and smoothies, soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, fish, meats and side dishes.