These are the 27 Flavors Served by McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Photo: Instagram: @mcconnellsfineicecreams

Honey & Cornbread Cookies and Toasted Coconut Almond Chip Are Among the 27 Flavors

By Zach Armstrong

With a sweet legacy going on for 70 years, and several locations across Southern California including one in Palisades Village, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams serves a multitude of uniquely crafted flavors infused with various fruits and chocolatey blends. 

For those with a sweet tooth wondering what their options are upon walking into the 15209 Palisades Village Ln. location, in addition to the shop’s chocolate chunk, brownie and peanut butter crunch cookie selections, here’s all 27 of them. 

Banana Split

Brownie Cookies and Fudge

Strawberry Shortcake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie

Golden State Vanilla

Chocolate Caramel Cookie

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Coffee

Double Peanut Butter Chip

Eureka Lemon and Marionberries 

Honey and Cornbread Cookies

Mint Chip

Peppermint Stick

Salted Caramel Chip

Sea Salt Cream and Cookies

Smores

Sprinkle Cake

Sweet Cream Caramel Brownie

Toasted Coconut Almond Chip

Vanilla Bean

Dairy Free Cookies and Cream

Dairy Free Passion Fruit Lemon Swirl

Dairy Free Coffee Cookie Crumble

Dairy Free Chocolate Fudge and Cookies

Dairy Free Salted Caramel Chocolate Swirl

Dairy Free Vanilla Bean

in Dining, News
