These are the 27 Flavors Served by McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Honey & Cornbread Cookies and Toasted Coconut Almond Chip Are Among the 27 Flavors
By Zach Armstrong
With a sweet legacy going on for 70 years, and several locations across Southern California including one in Palisades Village, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams serves a multitude of uniquely crafted flavors infused with various fruits and chocolatey blends.
For those with a sweet tooth wondering what their options are upon walking into the 15209 Palisades Village Ln. location, in addition to the shop’s chocolate chunk, brownie and peanut butter crunch cookie selections, here’s all 27 of them.
Banana Split
Brownie Cookies and Fudge
Strawberry Shortcake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie
Golden State Vanilla
Chocolate Caramel Cookie
Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Coffee
Double Peanut Butter Chip
Eureka Lemon and Marionberries
Honey and Cornbread Cookies
Mint Chip
Peppermint Stick
Salted Caramel Chip
Sea Salt Cream and Cookies
Smores
Sprinkle Cake
Sweet Cream Caramel Brownie
Toasted Coconut Almond Chip
Vanilla Bean
Dairy Free Cookies and Cream
Dairy Free Passion Fruit Lemon Swirl
Dairy Free Coffee Cookie Crumble
Dairy Free Chocolate Fudge and Cookies
Dairy Free Salted Caramel Chocolate Swirl
Dairy Free Vanilla Bean