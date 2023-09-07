This Is Who Will Design the Gladstones Restaurant Replacement

The Award-Winning Architect Is Behind Projects Such as the Walt Disney Concert Hall

By Zach Armstrong

Sometime in 2024, famous chef Wolfgang Puck will break ground on a two-pronged project in place of iconic oceanfront restaurant Gladstone’s which is expected to close within the next year.

The Pacific Palisades site is anchored on a total 2.8-acre parcel and housed Gladstone’s for over 50 years. Puck said that he will deliver the new restaurant replacement with an “approachable, high-quality cuisine in a distinct architectural setting”. The man behind its design is a household name in architecture: Frank Gehry.

Gehry is an award-winning architect behind projects such as the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao (called “the greatest building of our time” by Philip Johnson) and the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. He also worked to enhance acoustics at the Hollywood Bowl and was selected to convert an old warehouse into a Temporary Contemporary exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art. In 1989, Gehry was awarded the international architecture award the Pritzker Prize.

“The award-winning architect has spent more than a half-century disrupting the very meaning of design within architecture,” states Architectural Digest. “A man with seemingly no limits, there is no bad time to celebrate Gehry’s oeuvre.”