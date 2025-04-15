THIS WEEKEND: ‘Rooted in Resilience’ Event to Reconnect Palisades Community

The program will feature live music, wellness activities, local food vendors, and appearances by local leaders

More than 1,000 people are expected to gather this weekend at Clover Park for “Rooted in Resilience,” a community event aimed at celebrating strength, healing, and togetherness in the wake of the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

Organizers say the event is about more than entertainment — it’s an opportunity for the Palisades community to reconnect and rebuild following months of recovery efforts.

The event will take place Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clover Park, located at 2600 Ocean Park Blvd. in Santa Monica.

The program will feature live music, wellness activities, local food vendors, and appearances by local leaders and first responders. Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be emceed by Sam Lagana, with scheduled appearances by former honorary mayors of the Palisades, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, and firefighters from Palisades and Santa Monica.

Musical performances will include the Pali High Band, Outer Reef, and the group 1969.

Food trucks from local favorites such as Gracias Señor Taqueria, Flour Pizzeria, McConnell’s Ice Cream, John Que’s Smokeout, and The Tropic Truck will be on site throughout the day.

Wellness activities, presented by SuperBloom, will include yoga sessions, creative storytelling, and live piano meditation. An interactive community art project will be led by Katie O’Neill Fine Art Studio in partnership with the Bruce Lurie Gallery.

Children’s programming, hosted by St. Matthew’s Day Camp and Sandy Days, will offer activities such as tie-dye, face painting, dodgeball, and a gaga ball pit.