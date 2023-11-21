Three-Course Thanksgiving Meal Coming to Malibu Restaurant

Photo: Instagram: @GeoffreysMalibu

Discounts for Children 12 Years and Younger

By Zach Armstrong

To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Geoffrey’s Malibu located at 27400 Pacific Coast Hwy will be offering a three-course dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23 for $92 per person ($68 for children 12 years and younger – 2 courses).

For the first course, one can choose from the following: Sweet Potato Gratin, Cranberry Prosciutto Crostini, Butternut Apple Soup, Geoffrey’s Caesar Salad, Castelvetrano Olive Salad or Sauteed Lump Crab Cakes. For the second, the options include: Eggplant Marinara, Roast Turkey Roulade, Sauteed Day Boat Sea Scallops, Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass, Grilled Filet Mignon or Wagyu New York. To finish off sweetly, third course options are: Pumpkin Cheesecake, Chocolate Bars or Cassava Cake.

To make reservations, go to https://lalaguide.com/event/thanksgiving-dinner-at-geoffreys-malibu/.

