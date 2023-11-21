Three-Course Thanksgiving Meal Coming to Malibu Restaurant

Discounts for Children 12 Years and Younger

By Zach Armstrong

To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Geoffrey’s Malibu located at 27400 Pacific Coast Hwy will be offering a three-course dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23 for $92 per person ($68 for children 12 years and younger – 2 courses).

For the first course, one can choose from the following: Sweet Potato Gratin, Cranberry Prosciutto Crostini, Butternut Apple Soup, Geoffrey’s Caesar Salad, Castelvetrano Olive Salad or Sauteed Lump Crab Cakes. For the second, the options include: Eggplant Marinara, Roast Turkey Roulade, Sauteed Day Boat Sea Scallops, Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass, Grilled Filet Mignon or Wagyu New York. To finish off sweetly, third course options are: Pumpkin Cheesecake, Chocolate Bars or Cassava Cake.

To make reservations, go to https://lalaguide.com/event/thanksgiving-dinner-at-geoffreys-malibu/.