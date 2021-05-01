Tips And Tricks for Finding a Reputable Moving Company

Moving can often be a rather stressful and complex affair. It requires a lot of time, planning, and resources. Though most people prefer to move on their own or with the help of family and friends, sometimes that is just not possible. Sometimes, you need some professional help to navigate the process of moving. In such cases, hiring a great moving company is the way to go.

However, not all moving companies are made equal. You will need a moving partner with experience, a good track record, and reliable staff. Finding such a company in the sea of options on the market is no easy feat. But fear not — we are here to help.

Read on to find out all the tips and tricks necessary for choosing a reputable moving company that will make your move as seamless as possible.

1. Start By Asking Around

Although the internet can come in handy when it comes to most things in life, sometimes it’s best to do things traditionally. So, try asking around for moving companies in your area. You can do that by talking to any friends or acquaintances that have recently moved.

Alternatively, you can also call up local real estate agencies to get some recommendations. Make sure you ask for at least three companies. That way, you’ll be able to compare them and expand your options.

By doing all of the above, you will ensure you don’t get scammed and avoid choosing a fishy company. In addition, you will get to hear first-hand experiences of people who have already used the services of a particular company. That can be most helpful when it comes to making this decision.

2. The Internet Can Be Your Friend

Just because we mentioned looking for moving companies the old-school way first does not mean the internet cannot help you. In fact, you’ll probably be able to find more options this way. However, that also means you’ll have to be extra careful and picky.

The best way to find out whether a company is reliable is to read customer reviews. Try to find as many as you can, and look for detailed ones. You can also try contacting one of the reviewers personally to ask for more info if that is possible. These reviews will tell you a lot about the way the company handles things and whether you can trust them.

3. Do Extensive Research

No matter whether you find potential companies online or by asking around, extensive research is a must. Here are some of the things you should look for:

Full company name, as well as any DBA names

How Long they’ve been in the business

MC and DOT license numbers

Email and phone number

It is always a good idea to email and call a company. You can ask any questions you may have and see if they are a serious business. According to LA Movers Oz Moving, that have been active for years now, you can find out a lot about a company by the way they talk to potential customers.

If they are ready to answer your every question and are forthcoming about their services, you can trust them. It means that they have nothing to hide and that they will put you first no matter what.

Conversely, if they evade questions or try to get out of giving you references or talking about their credentials, steer clear of them. Move on and look further, as it will save you both time and money.

4. Be Careful When It Comes to Deposits

Most moving companies require a certain deposit before the move takes place. However, not all companies ask for the same amount of money. Reputable ones will never demand more than 20% of the cost of the entire move.

If a company asks for more than that, it is safe to assume they are not a good choice. So, always keep this in mind when negotiating the price. Asking about the deposit right away is a good way to go about it. That way, you’ll know who you are dealing with right off the bat.

5. Ask About Extra Fees

Make sure you tell your movers everything about the move immediately. That will help them calculate your full costs and give you an accurate estimate. You will probably need to pay more if the movers have to carry your things up the stairs. The same applies if they have to take anything down the street if they can’t approach the building with their van.

Some companies won’t tell you about this themselves, so asking is the best option. Doing so will ensure there are no surprises and that you stay on top of your budget.

6. Read Any Paperwork Carefully

A reputable moving company will give you enough time to thoroughly review any paperwork before signing. Make sure you read every word, no matter how tedious it might seem. Also, never sign any blank contracts, as you should always know exactly what you are agreeing to.

Doing all of the above will ensure you have a good moving experience without leaving anything to chance.

A Few Parting Words

Choosing a good moving company is not easy. It requires a lot of research, time, and careful consideration. Hopefully, our little guide helps you get started on your journey to finding the best company for you. Remember to be thorough in your research, and never settle for anything other than exceptional service. Good luck.