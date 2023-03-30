Toscana Brentwood Hosts Exclusive Tuscan Food and Wine Event Featuring Bolgheri’s Acclaimed Chef Omar Barsacchi

Omar Barsacch. Photo: Courtesy Toscana.

Two top tuscan winemakers join Barsacchi for an evening of fine dining in Toscana’s private wine cellar

By Dolores Quintana

Omar Barsacchi, the acclaimed chef from Tuscany, will visit Toscana Restaurant in Brentwood on April 24. He is from Bolgheri, an area in the Etruscan coastal region of Tuscany. Two of the Tuscan region’s top winemakers will also be in attendance. It will be a night of Tuscan delights. As they say, Barsacchi knows beef.  

You can get more information here

The Toscana website says about Barsacchi “He is the acclaimed chef and owner of Osteria Magona in Bolgheri, the farmhouse restaurant famous for its beef-centric menu. Nestled amongst olive trees and prominent vineyards, it earned a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand distinction.”

In addition to the food, Toscana will we are welcoming two of Tuscany’s top winemakers: Bolgheri-based Massimo Piccin returns to Toscana to share his exceptional Podere Sapaio wines and from Montalcino, Roberto Giannelli will be armed with his San Filippo wines, rated the #3 wine by Wine Spectator in 2020.

You can find the winemakers on Instagram @sanfilippomontalcino and @poderesapaio.

