Traci Park Honors Co-President of Palisades Organization as “Pioneer Woman of the Year”

By Zach Armstrong

In her weekly newsletter, Traci Park honored the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness as the week’s “Park’s Pick”.

Formed in 2014, the PPTFH consists of concerned residents, and has been addressing the escalating homelessness crisis at the beach, according to the newsletter. It interacts with over 600 newly homeless individuals each year. It has also engaged with hundreds of unhoused people and helped nearly 200 find pathways off the street.

Park also honored Sharon Browning as a Pioneer Woman of the Year for her contributions through the PPTFH. Browning is the Co-President; Chair, Leadership Team of PPTFH. A resident of Pacific Palisades for almost 30 years, Browning has served as a three-time Elder on her former Church’s governing board and is a former President of the Bel Air Bay Club Board of Directors, according to PPTFH’s website.

“Sharon has shown steadfast dedication in tackling the issue of homelessness,” Park said in the newsletter. “Her contributions through the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness have been instrumental in providing local unhoused people with the resources they need.”