Traci Park Praises Housing Facilities for At-Risk Veterans

Councilwoman Traci Park expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to attend the West LA VA Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Tuesday and participate in the opening of two permanent supportive housing facilities for at-risk veterans.

Park praised the new 120 apartments, stating that they would provide crucial assistance to veterans who have served our country with bravery.

During the campus reveal event, Park was accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, Mayor Karen Bass, and Congressman Ted Lieu. Park emphasized the significance of permanent housing for veterans, asserting that homelessness and veterans should never coexist in a sentence.

Park successfully led the LA City Council in unanimously adjusting the veterans’ AMI, which eliminated income restrictions that hindered disabled homeless veterans from securing housing.

While attending the opening of Building 207, a VA housing project for homeless and at-risk veterans, Park identified AMI barriers and collaborated closely with the Housing Department, the VA, and the PSH developer to rectify the issue.