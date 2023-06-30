Tree House-Reminiscent Palisades Home on Market for $4M

The Home Was Featured in Architectural Digest

Recently featured in Architectural Digest, this Pacific Palisades home on market for $3.99 million, is reminiscent of a tree house and has been restored to midcentury perfection. The unique cantilevered design gives the impression of the home floating among the surrounding trees.

Step inside and be greeted by an abundance of natural light flooding the living room, courtesy of the floor-to-ceiling walls of windows facing south, west, and east. The addition of jalousie windows on all sides allows cool ocean breezes to blend the outdoors with the interior space. Every angle of this mid-century gem showcases clean lines and architectural finesse. Mahogany cabinet doors and cleverly chosen tiles provide an earthy touch in the kitchen.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1300-Monument-St_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M10099-10943.