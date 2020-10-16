Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump sign stolen from their front lawn.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 10/3/20 btwn 9 AM and 1 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a driver license. The suspect fled the area in a black truck.

600 Bienveneda, btwn 10/5/20 at 7 PM and 10/6/20 at 6:30 AM. The suspect punched a lock on victim’s vehicle to enter and took sunglasses.



500 Los Liones, 10/7/20 btwn 6:15 PM and 6:55 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet and clothing.



Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 10/10/20 btwn 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took credit cards and money.



800 Via De La Paz, 10/5/20 at 3 AM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, black hair, 5’4″ 170 lb, 35 years, #1 male Hispanic, black hair, 5’5″ 140 lb, 20 years, #3-5 male NFD) attempted to removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle and fled in a grey 4 door Toyota Corolla.

Theft

13100 Pontoon, 10/5/20 at 12 PM. The suspect (female Hispanic, black hair, 5’/5’6″ 100/115 lb, 16/20 years, tattoos on both forearms and lower back) took packages from victim’s front doorstep and fled in a bright blue 4 door vehicle.



14800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/8/20 at 6:05 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair brown eyes, 5’5″ 145 lb, 30 years) took food items from victim’s business.



17000 Bollinger Dr, 10/10/20 1 PM. The suspects (#1 male white, brown hair, 5’9″ 140 lb, 18/20 years, #2 male, NFD) took a trump sign from victim’s front lawn and fled in a blue hatch back vehicle.



Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 10/5/20 btwn 5:15 PM and 6 PM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from the front of a market.