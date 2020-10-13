PPRA and Woman’s Club putting on clinics this weekend

By Chad Winthrop

Have not gotten your flu shot yet? Well, two free flu shot clinics in Pacific Palisades this weekend can help change that.

The Pacific Palisades Residents Association and the Edlen Real Estate Team are partnering with CVS Saturday, October 17, for an outdoor flu shot clinic at the CVS top parking from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m where CVS qualified professionals will be administering the immunizations. In addition to the standard flu shot, high-dose flu shots and pneumonia vaccines will be available. The clinic is appointment-based to prevent groups of people from waiting. To sign up visit palisadesresidents.com/2020/10/02/pacific-palisades-outdoor-flu-clinic.

Also on Saturday, the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club is teaming up with Los Angeles County for its annual first come, first served, no sign-up flu clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on at the 901 Haverford Avenue clubhouse. For the first time, the clinic will be outdoors in the parking lot. Flu shots will be available for all ages above 6 months and up, administered by LA County registered nurses. The Woman’s Club will provide volunteers to help the guests.