Two Hospitalized After Crash on PCH in Malibu: Report

Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening following a collision on the Pacific Coast Highway near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol, as reported by CBS news.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m., involving a car and a motorcycle, authorities said. Firefighters responded to the scene and airlifted both victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries and current conditions were not immediately known, reported CBS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further details were available as of Sunday evening.