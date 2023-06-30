Unite Here Local 11 Considering A Hotel Strike That Could Start This Weekend

Photo: Official

Strike Could Affect Hotels All Over Los Angeles and Santa Monica

By Dolores Quintana

UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents thousands of hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona, is considering a strike that could affect hotels all over the Los Angeles area, including several Santa Monica hotels, including Fairmont Miramar, Viceroy, Delfina, Le Merigot, Proper, Hampton Inn, and Courtyard Marriott hotels. The potential strike, which could involve more than 14,000 workers across dozens of hotels, has the potential to be one of the most significant hotel workers’ actions in the modern history of the US hotel industry.  Hotels in Westwood, such as the W Westwood, Century City, Fairmont Century Plaza, Beverly Hills, the Four Seasons Regent Beverly Wilshire and Waldorf Astoria, and Beverly Hilton, among others, could be affected. 

One of the largest hotels in Los Angeles, The Westin Bonaventure, has already reached an agreement on June 29, a day before the contracts expire, that covers the 600 union workers at the hotel. In a press statement, Nancy Cerrato, general clean public areas, housekeeping department, said, “With these extraordinary raises, I will no longer have to choose between paying my rent and putting food on the table for my family. We have given our lives to this industry. We deserve respect and to afford to live in the city where we work.”

The Unite Local 11 contracts expire at midnight on June 30. Since their members have voted to authorize a strike, the union’s leadership could call for a strike on the July 4th weekend.

According to UNITE HERE’s press release, despite hotels receiving $15 billion in federal bailouts during the pandemic and experiencing a surge in profits, hospitality workers continue to face challenges affording housing in the cities where they work. UNITE HERE Local 11’s key demands include an immediate $5 hourly wage increase to address the escalating cost of housing, affordable family healthcare, a secure pension plan, and a safe workload.

A recent survey conducted by the union revealed that 53% of workers have either moved in the past five years or are planning to move soon due to the soaring housing costs. In response to failed negotiations with major hotel employers such as Hyatt, Hilton, Highgate, Accor, IHG, and Marriott, UNITE HERE Local 11 members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, with 96% supporting the action.

Brenda Mendoza, a uniform attendant at the JW Marriott LA Live, expressed her support for the potential strike, stating, “I voted yes to strike because I commute two hours from my home in Apple Valley to downtown Los Angeles. I deserve to make enough money to live near where I work.”

Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11, criticized the industry for exploiting the pandemic while workers struggle to afford basic living expenses. He stated, “[The] 96% vote to authorize a strike sends a clear message to the industry that workers have reached their limit and are prepared to strike to secure a living wage.”

As Southern California prepares to host the back-to-back FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028, UNITE HERE Local 11’s press statement calls for industry and political leaders to address the housing crisis and transform tourism jobs into family-sustaining positions. The union’s goal is to ensure that these mega sports events do not exacerbate housing affordability issues and leave workers struggling to make ends meet in the future.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

LA County Has Issued Warnings About Consuming Seafood, Approaching Marine Mammals

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

Neurotoxin Could Sicken Humans That Eat Seafood, Animals Could Be Dangerous By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Departments of Beaches...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Tree House-Reminiscent Palisades Home on Market for $4M

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

The Home Was Featured in Architectural Digest Recently featured in Architectural Digest, this Pacific Palisades home on market for $3.99...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Bel-Air Bay Club Home on Market for $5M

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

It Reemerged on the Market After Undergoing Top-To-Bottom Renovation Nestled in the sought-after upper Bel-Air Bay Club neighborhood of Pacific...
News, Video

(Video) Kids Are Back to Having Fun at Palisades Parks & Rec Center

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

With Summer in full swing and the sun back out, kids are back at Pali Parks and Rec to have...

Photo: Facebook
News

Heat Warning For Los Angeles County In Effect For Holiday Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Triple Digit Temperatures Are Expected, So Extra Care Must Be Taken By Dolores Quintana With scorching temperatures forecasted this holiday...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bonjour Fête to Offer Fourth-Of-July Themed Treats Over Weekend

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The Store Helps People Prepare for Holiday Occasions By Zach Armstrong On July 2, Bonjour Fête in Palisades Village will...

Photo: Instagram: @hanksorganic
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Organic Produce Shop to Open Second Store in Malibu

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The Menu Includes Cilantro Lime Chicken and Turkey Meatballs Hank’s Organic, a family-owned organic produce concept known for its affordability,...
News

Skin Laundry Laser Focuses On Rejuvenating Skin

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Facials don’t have to be invasive. That’s why Skin Laundry has taken a revolutionary approach to skincare technology, making the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“The Butterfly House” Makes Top Five Most Expensive L.A. Homes on Market

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The Three-Acre Dwelling Spans 10,000 Square Feet and Made Its Debut in June There is a new home on Los...

Photo: Instagram: @miles.teller
News, Real Estate

Photos Show the Inside of Miles Teller’s $7.5M Palisades Home

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Teller and His Model Wife Keleigh Acquired the Cape Cod-Style Property in April Actor Miles Teller has established himself as...

Photo: Rodeo Realty
News, Real Estate

“Michael Lane Villas” on market for nearly $1.8M

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The Living Room Has a Wet Bar and Could Be Transformed Into a Theater Michael Lane Villas, a townhome boasting...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesvillage
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Survey) What’s the Best Restaurant at the Palisades Village?

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

The Village Has 13 Restaurant Options By Zach Armstrong Palisades Village has more to offer than just luxury clothing brand...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

15 Malibu Spots Recommended in List of “Sunny Restaurants”

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Malibu Restaurants Take Advantage of Both the Views and Bounty of the Sea By Zach Armstrong Eater LA pointed out...

Photo : Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.  By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...

Photo: Facebook
News

Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed By Dolores Quintana Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR