Upcoming Food Festival Offers Generous Portions and Food-Centric Panels

By Zach Armstrong

Food enthusiasts attending the EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles food festival can now satisfy their cravings on substantial portions, opposed to tiny tasting servings.

The festival, returning to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on May 20-21, aims to showcase dishes that chefs are truly proud of, eschewing miniature one-bite offerings.

Brant Cox, the festival’s restaurant curator, emphasized the desire to serve larger dishes rather than small cups of food. “We really want the chefs from these vendors to serve dishes they’re really proud of, not these tiny little one-bite things,” Cox stated.

Over the weekend, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in cuisine from over 20 upscale and trendy restaurants hailing from Los Angeles and across the United States. The diverse selection of offerings will range from gourmet burgers and award-winning Native American food to tacos, seafood, Asian delicacies, desserts, and Southern classics.

While the portions may not be full entrée-sized, Cox assured that they will be substantial enough for sharing. Encouraging festival-goers to bring friends and family, he explained, “These are bigger portions, so that’s why we are encouraging people to bring friends and bring family. These are restaurant quality dishes for sure.”

In addition to the culinary delights, EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles will feature food-centric panels throughout the weekend. Esteemed comedians such as Ali Wong, along with actors known for their roles in food-focused shows, will participate in these discussions. Furthermore, DJs will provide a lively musical backdrop throughout the festival.

Food lovers can anticipate a satisfying experience at EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles, indulging in generous portions of delectable dishes while enjoying engaging panels and energetic entertainment.