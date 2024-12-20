Venice Beach Studios’ Christmas Concert to Benefit Military Vets

Photo: VB Studios

Headlining the Concert Is Michel Pascal, Known for His “Medicine Voice,” Alongside Performances by Pianist Myron McKinley

Venice Beach Studios will host a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 22, to celebrate the holiday season and support military veterans. The event, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Blankspaces on Venice Boulevard, promises an evening of inspiration, music, and community.

Headlining the concert is Michel Pascal, known for his “Medicine Voice,” alongside performances by pianist Myron McKinley and drummer Stacey Lamont Sydnor. Together, the trio will deliver an electrifying showcase of talent, blending soulful melodies and energizing rhythms to create a memorable holiday experience.

The evening, held at Venice Beach Studios at 606 Venice Blvd. will open with a brief guided meditation led by Juliana Klinkert, designed to center the audience and prepare them for an evening of celebration. Organizers describe the event as an opportunity to kick off the holidays with joy, heart, and unity.

In a gesture of appreciation, the concert is offering free admission to military veterans with proper verification. Veterans can use the promo code “VetsWeLove” when reserving their tickets through Eventbrite and will need to present valid identification at the door. 

Veterans with questions are encouraged to contact organizers at vbseventslive@gmail.com.

Tickets for the general public are also available for purchase on Eventbrite.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bedroom Bungalow on N Beirut Ave. Lists for $2.8M

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

A Refinished Chimney Adds a Classic Touch, While Updated Interior Doors Bring a Fresh, Modern Look A stylishly updated family...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Newsom Declares State of Emergency to Address Bird Flu Outbreak

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

The Outbreak Was First Reported in Texas and Kansas in March 2024 and Has Since Led to 61 Confirmed Human...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Repair of Rustic Canyon Pool on Agenda for Rec and Park Commissioners Meeting

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

The Rustic Canyon Pool, Located at 601 Latimer Road in Pacific Palisades, Has Long Been a Vital Community Resource, Offering...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fia Restaurant Honors Veterans with a Special Thanksgiving Lunch in Santa Monica

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Chef Scott Erickson, a Former U.S. Marine, Leads Fia’s Efforts to Give Back This Thanksgiving, Fia Restaurant extended its commitment...

Photo: The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners
Hard, News

 Venice Beach’s Iconic “Declaration” Statue to Be Removed Within Months. There’s Still Time for a Patron to Save It

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Declaration Is Now Months Away From Being Dismantled and Transferred to di Suvero’s Sculpture Park in Petaluma, CA. By Zach...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/e7BmojM43P pic.twitter.com/epUa09DLdK — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) December 18, 2024

Photo: Paliskates
News, Upbeat

Paliskates Celebrates 25 Years of Skate and Surf Culture in Los Angeles

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

The Anniversary Celebration Will Feature Music From a Live DJ, Food, and a Chance to Reflect on the Shop’s Journey...

Photo: Santa Monica College’s Main Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica College Seeks Applicants for Vacant Trustee Position

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

The Appointed Individual Will Serve Until the Next Board Election in November 2026 The Santa Monica College Board of Trustees...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
Hard, News

80 Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Near Murphy’s Ranch in Palisades

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

The Operation, Which Lasted Two Hours, Was Made Difficult with Rugged Terrain A small brush fire near Murphy’s Ranch in...
News, Video

Jeffrey Stanton, Leading Venice Beach Historian Who Authored “Coney Island of the Pacific”, Passes Away at 79

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

The City of Los Angeles Honored Him Earlier This Year With the Inaugural “Venice Preservationist Award” By Zach Armstrong Jeffrey...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Info, Go To https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 pic.twitter.com/4pyp43N12V — Palisades News...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Bed Estate on Sunset Boulevard Hits Market at $5.8M

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

Amenities Include a Home Theater, a Gym, and a Sauna on the Lower Level A contemporary estate boasting six bedrooms...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, Upbeat

Artist Stephen Glassman to Discuss New Exhibit at ARCANE Space

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

The Exhibit, Which Runs Through December 22, Examines Themes of Collapse, Migration, and Resilience, Incorporating Materials Like Enameled Bamboo, Brass...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR