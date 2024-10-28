Venice Shorts: Freddie Freeman’s Walk-off Grand Slam Secured by Local

Fifth-Grade Venetian Now Part of Baseball History at Dodger Stadium Friday Night

By Nick Antonicello

Being in the right place at the right time mattered Friday evening as a 10-year old Venetian had the thrill of his life securing Freddie Freeman’s historic walk-off grand slam homer that catapulted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a come-from-behind, 6-3 win in Game 1 of the 2024 MLB World Series.

The Dodgers currently lead the series 2-0 over the American League Champion New York Yankees and Game 3 is scheduled for Monday evening at Yankee Stadium.

In a real nail-biter, an extra inning game for the ages a Venice fifth-grader came home with the game-winning grand slam baseball as the Dodgers took a 1-0 advantage in this well anticipated World Series that showcases five MVP players (including Freeman), and the two best in baseball, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

But for Zac Ruderman, who attended the game with his Dad Nico, it was heaven on earth.

Freeman, who hit the game winning slam is one of Zac’s favorite players.

“I surprised Zac with the tickets as he thought he was going to get his removed,” offered his Dad Nico who serves the community on the Venice Neighborhood Council.

A true fan of the Dodgers and particularly Freeman, Zac also loves playing basketball according to his Dad in a brief interview Saturday morning.

The home run resembled memories of the 1988 World Series when Dodger Kirk Gibson, side-lined with injuries, belted a pinch hit home run off Oakland A’s closer Dennis Eckersley.

Freeman, an eight-time All-Star, has been battling his own injuries until crushing a triple and grand-slam Friday night.

He then hit a second homer in Game 2.

For being part of baseball mortality now sits with the Ruderman’s here in Venice as the value of the item will certainly soar as the only walk-off grand slam in WS history.

For just recently, the 50th home run baseball of Ohtani was sold for a record-breaking $4.3 million dollars at auction.

In fact, the ball is now being sought by one of the leading auction marketplaces.

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions has apparently inquired about this gem on Saturday according to online sources.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com