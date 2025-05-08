(Video) A Fourth Palisades Restaurant Reopens Months After the Wildfires

The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

in News, Video
News

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

May 8, 2025

May 8, 2025

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of...

Photo: Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum
News, Upbeat

Shakespeare Returns to Topanga as Theatricum Launches New Season

May 8, 2025

May 8, 2025

Performances run in repertory through September, with tickets ranging from $15 to $64 Two of William Shakespeare’s most enduring comedies...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Chef Zach Pollack Opens Italian-Californian Restaurant Cosetta in Santa Monica

May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025

The menu includes bar offerings like bluefin tartare with ossobuco aioli and small plates such as burrata agnolotti salad Cosetta,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physical Therapist Arrested for Sexual Battery; Police Seek Additional Victims

May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025

The arrest stems from a February 19 report of a suspected sexual battery at Select Physical Therapy A licensed physical...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Arrest Made After $56K in Jewelry Robbed from Santa Monica Home

May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review evidence and explore the possibility of additional suspects A man was arrested in...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons County A
Hard, News

County Approves Emergency Support for Stranded Marine Mammals Amid Algal Bloom Crisis

May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025

The motion comes in response to an ongoing outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...

Photo: IOC/Greg Martin
News, Upbeat

Palisadian Receives Replacement Olympic Medals After Losing Originals in Wildfire

May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025

Hall won five golds, three silvers, and two bronzes across the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Games Olympic swimmer Gary Hall...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Tahitian Terrace Residents Cleared for Federal Debris Removal

May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025

FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton wrote: “Tahitian Terrace is a rare and exceptional case eligible for inclusion in the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Loyola High School Senior Athlete Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Manhattan Beach

May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025

Former Palisades Resident Moved to the South Bay After Losing Home in Fire Braun Levi, a senior at Loyola High...

Photo: Neue Focus
News, Real Estate

(PHOTOS) Stevie Nicks’ Former Marina del Rey Condo Hits Market at $3.9M

May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025

The 2,091-square-foot condo occupies the second floor of a 1972-built structure and features sweeping ocean views A beachfront condominium in...
News

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

May 5, 2025

May 5, 2025

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring....
News, Upbeat

Marathon From Altadena to Palisades to Raise Funds For Recovery Efforts

May 5, 2025

May 5, 2025

The course will pass through checkpoints, including stops in Eagle Rock, Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Santa Monica Runners will traverse...

Photo: US Army Corps of Engineers
Hard, News

Debris Removal Progresses Rapidly in Palisades Fire Aftermath

May 5, 2025

May 5, 2025

The mission is 12% complete, as shown on the Army Corps’ interactive progress map Cleanup efforts in the Palisades area...

Photo: X: @RogerSteeleJr
Hard, News

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Riviera Country Club; No Injuries Reported

May 5, 2025

May 5, 2025

Firefighters from both departments worked together to inspect the aircraft for potential damage A small aircraft made an emergency landing...

