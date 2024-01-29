(Video) Candle & Scent Bar Coming to Third Street Promenade

This will be the chain’s second store location in California.
@palisadesnews Candle bar coming to promenade.#santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #candle #candles #candlemaking ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
This will be the chain’s second store location in California.
@palisadesnews Candle bar coming to promenade.#santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #candle #candles #candlemaking ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
January 30, 2024 Staff Writer
In a bold move that could redefine campaign financing, Larry Thompson, a U.S. Congressional candidate running against incumbent Rep. Brad...
January 30, 2024 Staff Writer
Rebillet has Millions of Followers Thanks to His Humorous Improvised DJ Sets @palisadesnews Tik Tok Star Marc Rebillet charmed the...
January 30, 2024 Zach Armstrong
In attendance will be State Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacui Irwin, Sup. Lindsey Horvath and City Councilmember Traci Park By...
January 30, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Splicing lines from street light utility poles offers free power that goes unvetted and encourages permanent parking access here in...
January 29, 2024 Zach Armstrong
His Firm Stands as One of L.A.’s Top Independent Real Estate Businesses By Zach Armstrong The Palisades Rotary Club honored...
January 29, 2024 Staff Writer
It is the sole apartment complex on the Millwood-Venice walk streets Lee & Associates Apartment Advisors is presenting the Marco...
January 29, 2024 Staff Writer
He designed and constructed the residence in 1980, residing there for over 30 years. The former home and architectural masterpiece...
January 28, 2024 Staff Writer
Barbecue Area and Pool Included Nestled in the esteemed Charm Acres within proximity to Palisades Village, this brand new residence...
January 26, 2024 Staff Writer
Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
January 26, 2024 Staff Writer
This Year’s Theme is Magical Mystical Trip As the vibrant tradition of the Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade marks its...
January 25, 2024 Staff Writer
Small World Has You Covered @palisadesnews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm...
January 25, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The center kicked off its volleyball program last year and is eager to see it blossom By Zach Armstrong As...
January 25, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese By Zach Armstrong Burgette,...
January 24, 2024 Staff Writer
Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @palisadesnews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...
January 24, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Pali-style Fries (mozzarella, caramelized onion, vodka sauce and Parmesan) Included By Zach Armstrong Through June 30, the recently opened Jemma...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
In a bold move that could redefine campaign financing, Larry Thompson, a U.S. Congressional candidate running against incumbent Rep. Brad...Read more
Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @palisadesnews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...Read more