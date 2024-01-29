(Video) Candle & Scent Bar Coming to Third Street Promenade

This will be the chain’s second store location in California.

@palisadesnews Candle bar coming to promenade.#santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #candle #candles #candlemaking ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in News, Video
