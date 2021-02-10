Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures Cancer” fundraiser. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

To make a donation, CLICK HERE.

in News, Video, Westside Wellness
