Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures Cancer” fundraiser. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
To make a donation, CLICK HERE.
February 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
February 9, 2021 Palisades News
PPCC holding virtual meeting Feb. 11 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding a forum on public safety and...
February 9, 2021 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen Burglary 17600 block of Posetano Road. 2/03/21 to 2/04/21 between 1500hrs and...
Palisades YMCA is helping families in need by distributing bags of fresh veggies and groceries every Thursdays. find out more...
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified * Fifteen...
February 7, 2021 Palisades News
From the City of Malibu Gregory H. Cline and Diane Everett received their Certificate of Occupancy from the City on...
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
February 4, 2021 Staff Writer
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
February 4, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes...
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
February 4, 2021 Staff Writer
1.5-year-old male mountain lion found in central Santa Monica Mountains By Chad Winthrop Santa Monica Mountains biologists have discovered a...
February 3, 2021 Palisades News
CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
