(Video) Look Inside Santa Monica’s New Barnes and Noble

The New Shop is Located at 1318 3rd Street Promenade

@palisadesnews The shop is at 1318 3rd Street Promenade #barnesandnoble #booktok #book #books #bookstore #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in News, Video
Photo: YouTube
News

Trial Begins for Suspect in 2022 Murder of UCLA Student at Hancock Park Store

August 30, 2024

August 30, 2024

Prosecutors Say Brianna Kupfer’s Killer Was on a ‘Hunt’ for a Vulnerable Victim The trial for Shawn Laval Smith, charged...
News

Kehillat Israel is Back in Santa Monica for Upcoming High Holy Days

August 30, 2024

August 30, 2024

By Susan Payne Kehillat Israel, a Reconstructionist Congregation in the Pacific Palisades, is inviting Jewish families in Los Angeles to...
News, Video

(Video) Family-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates 80 Years in Santa Monica

August 30, 2024

August 30, 2024

For more info on Homeopathic Pharmacy, go to https://www.smhomeopathic.com/store/index.html. @palisadesnews For more info, go to www.smhomeopathic.com #fyp #pharmacy #santamonica #doctor...
News, Upbeat

Marquez Knolls to Host Annual Block Party on Sept. 14

August 29, 2024

August 29, 2024

Highlights Include Complimentary Hot Dogs, Live Performances and a Dedicated Kids’ Zone The Marquez Knolls Property Owners Association (MKPOA) is...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Who Targeted Hispanic Victims Faces 23-Year-Sentence

August 29, 2024

August 29, 2024

One Victim Was Struck from Behind with a Large Wooden Stick A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to 23...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

Months After Becoming Bistro, Hank’s Introduces New Brunch Menu

August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024

Hank’s brunch menu is part of its recent transformation under the guidance of Tancredi DeLuca Hank’s, a Palisades Village eatery,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Covid-19 Vaccine Comes with $200 Price Tag at Pharmacies Amid Insurance Delays

August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024

With Federal Funding Ended, Most Major Insurers Are Not Covering the Vaccine  As an update, this reporter went to a...
Dining, Video

(Video Recap): Porta Via Holds Special Wine Dinner with Northern French Selections

August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024

The dinner featured a four-course menu @palisadesnews Porta Via held a special wine dinner on Teusday night #wine #french #france...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Agrees to $38.2 Million Settlement Over HUD Accessibility Violations in Affordable Housing

August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024

City Settles Federal Allegations of Failing to Meet Accessibility Standards Officials announced that the City of Los Angeles has agreed...

Photo: Instagram: @shotbythebull
Hard, News

Cars Seen Doing Donuts and Crashing in Front of Santa Monica Pier, Possibly Causing Injuries

August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024

The Moment Was Captured in a Viral Instagram Post By Zach Armstrong A viral social media post shows two vehicles...

Photo: Official
News

Kroger and Albertsons to Defend Merger in Federal Court Amid FTC Challenge

August 27, 2024

August 27, 2024

Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Opposition About Lack of Competition Kroger and Albertsons will defend their proposed merger in federal court...
Dining, Video

(Video) Thai Boba Shop Opens at Promenade’s Market Pavilion

August 26, 2024

August 26, 2024

It Is The Chain’s Second Los Angeles Outpost @palisadesnews The shop is Odd One Out’s 2nd LA outpost #boba #bobatea...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

St. Matthew’s Music Guild Unveils 40th Concert Series Lineup

August 26, 2024

August 26, 2024

The Guild will present concerts highlighting classical masterpieces and contemporary work St. Matthew’s Music Guild has announced its 2024-2025 concert...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Golden State Warriors Owner Lists Malibu Pad for $44M: Report

August 26, 2024

August 26, 2024

Lacob, whose net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion by Forbes, purchased the mansion in 2019 for $29.1 million Billionaire...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attempted Child Abductor Faces Potential 6.5-Year Sentence, Proceedings Suspended Amid Mental Health Evaluation

August 26, 2024

August 26, 2024

During Arraignment, Her Defense Attorney Declared a Doubt as to Her Competency The Santa Monica woman accused of attempting to...

