(Video) Multiple Palisadian Retailers Close in Recent Months

These Palisadian stores have closed their doors.
@palisadesnews These Palisadian retailers have closed their doors #palisades #pacificpalisades #retail #losangeles #store #fypシ ♬ I Can Make It – CRi
October 13, 2023 Staff Writer
Footage Displayed the Suspect Driving a Black Honda Accord in a Reckless Manner A suspect accused of an alleged attempt...
October 13, 2023 Zach Armstrong
It Marks the First Time the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act Has Been Substantially Amended By Zach Armstrong Legislation sponsored by...
October 13, 2023 Staff Writer
A Hearing for the Change of Plea Is Scheduled for Oct. 19 A hairstylist accused of defrauding a Malibu ophthalmologist...
October 13, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Help Reconnect Unconscious Patient Found in Santa Monica Park with Loved Ones By Dolores Quintana Providence Saint John’s Health Center...
October 12, 2023 Staff Writer
It Will Be the Third Santa Monica Location for the Worldwide Franchise The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is set...
October 12, 2023 Staff Writer
This five-course meal is something to enjoy while teams get closer or eliminated from the World Series. @palisadesnews Hank’s is...
October 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Staff Joined Forces Among Themselves to Create a New Type of Ownership By Zach Armstrong An iconic dining gem for...
The Event Will Take Place Outdoors at a Private Residence Join an enjoyable afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2...
Complimentary Solar Eclipse Glasses Will Be Distributed In the parking lot of the Palisades Branch Library, participants will witness the...
October 11, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Play Is the Newest From a Pulitzer Prize Winner By Zach Armstrong A new play by a Pulitzer Prize...
This baby was rocked to sleep with a powerful and immaculate performance of the classic song. @palisadesnews Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’...
October 10, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The District Introduced Its Own Proposal in September, But Other Organizations Have Expressed Their Desire By Zach Armstrong The Santa...
October 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting...
October 10, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...
October 9, 2023 Staff Writer
Saint Laurent has opened up shop across from the Sunset Blvd Starbucks @palisadesnews Saint Laurent is finally open in Palisades...
