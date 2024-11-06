Local Voters Made Their Voices Heard on Tuesday
(Video) Palisades Voters Speak on Their Choices at the Ballot Box
Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger
November 6, 2024 Staff Writer
Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...
Former Marina del Rey Firefighter Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against County: Report
November 6, 2024 Staff Writer
The Plaintiff is Reportedly Seeking Over $25K in Damages A former firefighter who served in Marina del Rey is suing...
Big Blue Bus Gets $53M for Electrification, Service Improvement
Grant to fund zero-emission fleet conversion, expanded transit service, and workforce training initiatives The California State Transportation Agency announced Wednesday...
Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives
November 5, 2024 Zach Armstrong
“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...
DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta
AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...
The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong
Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
Palisades Art Association to Host Juried Art Show
Artists Are Welcome to Submit up to Three Artworks The Pacific Palisades Art Association will hold its annual Juried Art...
Activist Named 24th Senate District’s “2024 Woman of the Year”
In Addition to Working With the Alzheimer’s Association, She Has Been Active in the Stop Asian Hate Movement Senator Ben...
Santa Monica Pier Bridge to be Replaced in $29M Project
The Updated Design Includes Expanded Walkways, Modern Lighting, and New Railings Santa Monica has finalized the design for a new...
Owner of Matthew Perry’s Former Home Calls Property “Piece of Paradise”: Report
November 3, 2024 Staff Writer
In an Instagram Post, She Explained, “The Moment I Walked into the Home, I Knew It Was ‘The One’ Anita...
H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents
November 3, 2024 Staff Writer
Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...
L.A. Artist to Discuss Debut Exhibit With Morleigh Steinberg at ARCANE Space
November 1, 2024 Staff Writer
The Event Will Give Attendees a Chance to Engage With Maskrey, Whose Solo Debut Exhibition Opens Nov. 2 Los Angeles-based...
Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend
Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...
Registration Opens for 10th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot
The Turkey Trot Will Raise Funds for Several Charities, Including Day of Giving, Local Firehouses #69 and #23, and Desita.org...
(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory
The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/
