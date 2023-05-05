(Video) Roca Pizza Opens in Palisades Village

Roca Pizza has opened up shop in Palisades Village.

@palisadesnews Roca Pizza Opens in Palisades Village. #rocapizza #palisades #california #lafoodie #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in News, Video
Photo: Instagram: @canyoncharterschool
News

Canyon Charter Ranked 9th Best California Elementary School By U.S. News and World Report

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

The School Was Also Ranked by the Publication as the Top in Los Angeles Unified School District Elementary Schools and...

Photo: Traci Park
News

Traci Park Praises Housing Facilities for At-Risk Veterans

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Park Successfully Led the la City Council in Unanimously Adjusting the Veterans’ Ami, Which Eliminated Income Restrictions That Hindered Disabled...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
News

Palisades Rec Center Gets Extra Patrol By LAPD After Teenagers’ Illegal Activity

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Uniformed Patrol Officers Assigned to the Pacific Palisades Community During Day and Night Have Been Given Direction to Provide Supplemental...
News, Video

(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...

Photo: Instagram: @noburestaurants
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Food & Wine Names Malibu Restaurant Ninth Best in U.S. For Ambience

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

Nobu Malibu, An Upscale Japanese-Peruvian Restaurant Located in Malibu, Was Named The Ninth Best Restaurant for Ambiance In The U.S....

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ban On Single-Use Plastics Goes Into Effect in LA County

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

To-Go Containers, Cups, Dishes and Cutlery Provided Along With To-Go Food at la County Restaurants in Unincorporated Areas Have to...

Photo: Instagram: @eatluckyyu
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Former Blue Plate Oysterette Space Taken by Mexican-Japanese Seafood Restaurant

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Lucky Yu, a seafood restaurant that blends flavors from Baja California and Japan while, has taken the former place of...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Shuts Down, Citing Financial Struggles During Pandemic

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

All Breadblock Bakeries Closed On May 3 Without Warning Written By Dolores Quintana This morning a notice was found at...
News, Video

Tai Chi Meditation Coming to Palisades

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Both a form of meditation and martial arts, Guy Horton is teaching Tai Chi at the Palisades Recreation Center. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
News

These Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Are Coming to West LA This Weekend

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Cinco de Mayo, the Annual Commemoration of the Anniversary of Mexico’s Victory Over the Second French Empire at the Battle...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LA Council Declares May “Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month”

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

The Declaration Was Made By Passing a Motion Authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Co-Authored by Chair Janice Hahn....
News, Video

Do Palisades Residents Want More Pickleball Courts?

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

More Pickleball courts have become a controversy for the Palisades Park Advisory. Some think it would create unneeded noise. Others...

Photo: Instagram: @souljaboy
News

West LA Resident and Rapper Soulja Boy Found Liable in Kidnapping

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

Rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, 32, has been found liable by a Santa Monica Superior...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Nonprofit to Host Shoe Drive at Paul Revere Middle School

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

Soles4good, a Non-profit Organization Co-founded by Amaan Furniturewala and Alec Katz, Is Collecting Slightly Used Shoes Through May 5th in...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...

