(Video) See Inside the New Google Store in Santa Monica

The Shop Marks the Second Physical Retail Space on the West Coast For the Tech Giant

in News, Video
News, Video

Wildfire Attorney. Law Offices of Allen Farshi

March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025

How The Law Offices of Allen Farshi Can Safeguard You Amid Wildfire Loss. For more information, check out the video...

Photo: Gallery 169
News, Upbeat

Palisades Artist to Debut Drawing Series at Gallery 169

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

A portion of proceeds from the exhibition will go toward relief efforts for artists impacted by recent wildfires A new...
Hard, News

Three Charged in FEMA Fraud Scheme Following California Wildfires

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison Three individuals, including two from...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory A...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...
Hard, News

Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Carolyn Kiefer
Hard, News

Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns A cat that survived for weeks...
Hard, News

Palisades Community Council Might Oppose State Bill Expediting Housing Approvals

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

The council will also review concerns over zoning enforcement during the rebuilding process The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will...
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
News

Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way ​Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected...
Hard, News

Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants

March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community...
Hard, News

LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery

March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...
Hard, News

Palisades Fire Evacuee Identified as Woman Found Dead on Santa Monica Beach

March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma Authorities have...
Hard, News

Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against LADWP Over Fire Response: REPORT

March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

According to the lawsuit, LADWP designed a system that lacked sufficient water pressure Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents affected by...

Photo: GoFundMe: Jillina Carlano
Hard, News

Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents

March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...

