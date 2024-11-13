(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1

Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open House, students, parents, faculty, and staff share info about student life, academics, college acceptances, athletics, extracurricular activities, and more. It’s also a chance to meet people in the community and learn why they love Vistamar School. Beyond the strong community, Vistamar offers small classes, challenging academics, individualized attention, leadership opportunities, four-year college planning support, and less than 20:1 student to college counselor ratio. Join us!
Tesla Involved in Metro Train Collision in Santa Monica
This Collision Follows a Similar Trend of Car-Train Incidents in the Region A Tesla collided with a Metro E Line...
9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report
The Order Follows Judge Carter’s Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750...
Theatre Palisades Presents Steven Dietz’s Private Eyes, a Comedy of Deception and Intrigue
Comedy thriller Private Eyes explores love, betrayal, and illusion in Theatre Palisades’ latest production Theatre Palisades opens its latest production,...
LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims
LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...
Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision
The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on...
Brooke Shields’ Former Palisades Estate Listed for $8.65M: Report
Built in 1982, the Three-Story, Chalet-Style Home Spans 5,345 Square Feet and Sits on a 0.43-Acre Lot The former Pacific...
Discover Award-Winning Urgent Care at Saint John’s Physician Partners
When life throws health surprises your way, you shouldn’t have to wait. That’s why Saint John’s Physician Partners Urgent Care...
Beverly Hills High Limits Student Gatherings After Pro-Trump Rally Disrupts Campus
Principal Cites Safety Concerns Following Post-Election Demonstration Beverly Hills High School has put limits on student gatherings after a pro-Trump...
Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families
November 11, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...
Here’s How Pacific Palisades Voted in The 2024 General Election
November 11, 2024 Zach Armstrong
See How Ballots Were Cast in Palisades’ Five Voting Precincts By Zach Armstrong Preliminary results show how Pacific Palisades voted...
“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances
November 8, 2024 Staff Writer
Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...
Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles
November 8, 2024 Staff Writer
U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...
Renewable Energy Group to Host Scenic Hike in Palisades
The Route Is Based on a Walk Described as “The Most Scenic of All the City’s Stairwalks.” WRISE Los Angeles,...
Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside
Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...
Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report
The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful...
