(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1

Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open House, students, parents, faculty, and staff share info about student life, academics, college acceptances, athletics, extracurricular activities, and more. It’s also a chance to meet people in the community and learn why they love Vistamar School. Beyond the strong community, Vistamar offers small classes, challenging academics, individualized attention, leadership opportunities, four-year college planning support, and less than 20:1 student to college counselor ratio. Join us!