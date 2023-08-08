Villa Aurora to Showcase Artwork in “Meet the Artists” Reception

Esteemed Fellows will Provide Insights Into Their Endeavors

Join an engaging encounter with the artists hosted by Villa Aurora Los Angeles at 520 Paseo Miramar. The artists’ residence will present its esteemed fellows to provide insights into their artistic endeavors and offer a glimpse of the projects they intend to actualize throughout their residency in Los Angeles.

For your convenience, street parking can be found along Los Liones Drive.

To facilitate transportation, a shuttle service will commence at Los Liones Drive, situated off Sunset Boulevard just two blocks northeast of Pacific Coast Highway, starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artists-tickets-687522898497.