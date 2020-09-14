Vintage Comic Book Stolen From Pacific Palisades Home

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the theft of a vintage comic book from a Highlands home.

Burglary

1300 Luna Vista Dr, btwn 9/6/20 at 9 AM and 9/11/20 at 7 PM. The suspect broke a door handle to enter victim’s property and took a vintage comic book.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

1400 Longworth, btwn 9/6/20 at 4 PM and 9/7/20 at 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took tools.

Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 9/7/20 btwn 7:45 AM and 10 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took money, a purse, and credit cards.

1100 Embury St, 9/6/20 btwn 5:17 AM and 5:35 AM. The suspects pried open a door to enter and ransack victim’s vehicle.

Theft

500 Palisades Dr, 9/4/20 at 9:30 PM. The suspect (female, brown hair brown eyes, 5’7″ 115 LB, 40/50 years) took a package from victim’s apartment complex mail area.

1000 Las Pulgas Rd, btwn 9/5/20 at 3:40 PM and 9/6/20 at 12:30 PM. The suspect took victim’s mailbox.

900 Fiske St, btwn 9/10/20 at 6:30 PM and 9/11/20 at 3:20 AM. The suspect (male white, 5’11” 180 lb, 30/40 years) took packages from victim’s front porch.

Criminal Threat

17000 Pacific Coast Hwy, 9/6/20 at 4:45 PM. A 29 year old male was arrested for threatening to kill victim.