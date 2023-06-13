Watch the full 2023 Pali High School Graduation Ceremony

Photo: Getty Images

Performances and Remarks Were Done by the Class Valedictorian and Student Musicians

By Zach Armstrong

Palisades Charter High School has posted the full video of its 2023 graduation ceremony on youtube. 

The nearly two-hour long video opens with a photo gallery of smiling students along with opening remarks from staff, President of Associated Student Body Talia Davood. There was also a student performance of the national anthem with saxophones, guitar, bass, drums and more. The student acapella group also made a special performance. Valedictorian Dohyun “Andy” Ju also gave remarks at the beginning of the ceremony.

To watch the full ceremony, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm0uHgCpGzY.

