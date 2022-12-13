West Los Angeles Community Police Station Holding Holiday Toy Drive

Drop off donations through December 20 at the West LA Community Police Station on Butler Avenue

The West LA Community Police Station, serving Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and West Los Angeles, is holding its annual holiday toy drive.

Donations can be dropped off in the front lobby of West LA Community Police Station, located at 1663 Butler Avenue. Donations can be made through December 20. Toys should be new and unwrapped for kids ages 8-12.

For more information, contact Officer Pech at (310) 444-0755 or 37881@lapd.online.