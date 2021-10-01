Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas

By Dolores Quintana

The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils or WRAC Board has passed a motion that could go up for a vote potentially in fourteen community and neighborhood councils. The Board seeks to compel action from the LA City Council to enforce the rules of the new anti-camping ordinance passed by Council intended to put a stop to encampments of the homeless in various public areas. 

For the ordinance’s clauses to be enforced, the LA City Council must vote to approve each action taken against any encampment or persons violating the ordinance through a resolution. After a resolution is passed, anti-camping signs can be posted and after 14 days, the city may then issue fines to compel compliance and as punishment. 

This new ordinance replaces the previous version of the Municipal Code 41.18 and now prohibits “…sitting, lying, or sleeping, or by storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property” in a way that obstructs public use or access to public streets, sidewalks or other types of public structures or private property. There is a clause that also prevents the same with specific places that are related to the presence of children designated as sensitive use as in “a School, Day Care Center, Public Park, or Public Library.” 

This motion by WRAC’s Board is attempting to press the LA City Council members who represent the areas that WRAC represents–Mike Bonin, Paul Koretz, Nithya Raman, and Mark Ridley-Thomas–to work with the neighborhood councils to identify areas that require enforcement of the ordinance and then to bring resolutions to the City Council as soon as possible to hasten enforcement of the ordinance at the designated sites. The motion does, however, state that offers of shelter should first be made and refused by the people in the encampments before enforcement proceeds. Of the four City Council members that represent the WRAC area, two of them were the only City Council members to vote against the ordinance, Bonin and Raman. 

Another motion that was passed by the WRAC council is a motion to support the proposed resolution written by City Council member Joe Buscaino and seconded by Paul Koretz that would prohibit encampments near all schools in the City of Los Angeles and that signs be posted near all school buildings, at the approved distance of 500 feet, to warn anyone who would attempt to camp there to stay away from the school grounds. The resolution can be read here

The two motions was written by WRAC Homelessness Committee Chair (HOC) Jay Handel and Vice Chair Chris Spitz. The motion is available to read at Westside Councils.com. This motion has been passed by the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) and the PPCC has sent a list of schools, day care facilities, public parks, and libraries in their area to City Council member Mike Bonin requesting that he write a resolution for the City Council members to vote on to designate all of those sites as sensitive use in order to enforce the ordinance. The letter was sent on Sept. 12 and, as of yet, Mike Bonin has not responded.

WRAC Vice Chair Spitz was quoted by Westside Current.com and stated “Burgeoning homeless encampments in the public-right-of-way are THE presenting issue in Los Angeles. Protecting our children and supporting our schools are priorities for the vast majority of WRAC constituents with families. Prompt follow-up by Bonin and other WRAC Councilmembers – to work with WRAC Member-Councils and bring resolutions in LA City Council to allow enforcement under the ordinance – would be consistent with these priorities.”

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin The week was not too bad, but as usual, our Achilles is...

The Cinépolis in 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Cinépolis Sinage Removed from Bay Theatre

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

Uncertain future for Palisades theater By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Palisades Post, the Bay Theatre has removed the...
News, Video

Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut: Palisades Today – September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut * Officer...

Council member Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...

“The Palisades is the only area that gets ‘extra’ officers. The fact that the Palisades gets these extra officers has been a point of contention for other Westside communities, but I have staunchly defended it whenever the injection is raised,” writes LAPD Captain Jonathan Tom in a letter to the community. Photo: Facebook (@lapdwestla).
Crime, News

LAPD on Palisades Presence

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom, Commanding Officer, for Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West LA Area,...
News, Video

Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend: Palisades Today – September 20, 2021

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend * Palisades...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Rescued After Serious Fall in Pacific Palisades

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

LAFD Rescue Helicopter transport victim to regional trauma center By Chad Winthrop  A rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to a...
Education, News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
News, Video

St. Matthews Music Guild Resumes Live Concerts on September 17th: Palisades Today – September 13, 2021

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Nancy Cleveland Seeks Volunteers to Help Water Trees at Will Rogers...

Trail cameras captured P-63, one of the mountain lions studied during the Covid-19 shutdown, walking in the fog. Photo: National Park Service.
News

Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Moved Less With Fewer Humans in Parks During the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

According to a recent study published in Ecological Solutions and Evidence, as people sheltered in place during the initial stage of...
News, Video

Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m: Palisades Today – September 7, 2021

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Ficus Trees Along Sunset Blvd Will Soon Be Replaced *...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Education, News

Auditions Open for HVS Conservatory’s Inaugural Vocal Program

September 6, 2021

Read more
September 6, 2021

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
News, Video

Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At Will Rogers Beach: Palisades Today – August 30, 2021

August 31, 2021

Read more
August 31, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At...

Photo: Getty.
Fire, News

Palisades-Area House Fire Leaves One Dead

August 30, 2021

Read more
August 30, 2021

Fire breaks out Sunday evening near Paul Revere middle school By Sam Catanzaro A Palisades-area house fire left one person...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR