Wildfire Attorney. Law Offices of Allen Farshi

(Video) See Inside the New Google Store in Santa Monica
March 13, 2025 Staff Writer
The Shop Marks the Second Physical Retail Space on the West Coast For the Tech Giant The Shop Marks the...
Palisades Artist to Debut Drawing Series at Gallery 169
A portion of proceeds from the exhibition will go toward relief efforts for artists impacted by recent wildfires A new...
Three Charged in FEMA Fraud Scheme Following California Wildfires
Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison Three individuals, including two from...
Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’
The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory A...
Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm
County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...
Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims
The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...
Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery
The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns A cat that survived for weeks...
Palisades Community Council Might Oppose State Bill Expediting Housing Approvals
The council will also review concerns over zoning enforcement during the rebuilding process The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will...
Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center
Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area
Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected...
Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants
The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community...
LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery
The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...
Palisades Fire Evacuee Identified as Woman Found Dead on Santa Monica Beach
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma Authorities have...
Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against LADWP Over Fire Response: REPORT
According to the lawsuit, LADWP designed a system that lacked sufficient water pressure Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents affected by...
Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents
The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...
