Will Rogers’ 144th Birthday Celebration to Include Car Show, Cake, and More

Photo: N/A

Kids Can Participate in a Trick Roping Class With Award-Winning Actor-Roper Will Roberts

Join in the festivities on Saturday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as the Will Rogers State Historic Park and the Will Rogers Ranch Foundation host a grand celebration for what would be Will Rogers’ 144th birthday.

To kick off the festivities, there will be a classic car show presented by the Antique Auto Club of Southern California.

Guests will have plenty of cake and a chance to meet Betty Rogers, portrayed by docent Debra Moore, inside the house at 1 and 3 pm. Additional activities include free Will Rogers button making and games, along with a video mini-festival featuring rare Will Rogers clips at the Visitor’s Center.

Kids can participate in a trick roping class with award-winning actor-roper Will Roberts. They’ll even receive a take-home training lasso and swag, all included with a $20 donation ticket that supports the Foundation and helps launch the Will Rogers Roping Club.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2436529706518464/.

