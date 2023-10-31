Winter Clothing Sale Coming to St. Matthew’s

Hot Coffee and Breakfast Items Will Also Be Served

By Zach Armstrong

St. Matthew’s Thrift Shop Annual Ski and Winter Clothing Sale is coming back to Pacific Palisades Nov. 6 from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Located at the parking lot at 1031 Bienevenda Ave., shoppers can find discount costs for winter clothing items such as ski wear, sweaters, mittens, foot wear and more. Hot coffee and breakfast items will also be served. Proceeds from the Thrift Shop Ministry are granted to local St. Matthew’s Parish outreach partners every year.