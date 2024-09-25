Woman Arrested After Attempting to Ram Police Vehicle

The Suspect Fled on Foot but Was Quickly Apprehended

A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to ram a police officer’s vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot in a hit-and-run incident in Santa Monica.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Montana Avenue when an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in the area. The suspect, upon noticing the police presence, made a U-turn and sideswiped the officer’s vehicle while attempting to evade. The pursuit continued to the 800 block of 16th Street, where the suspect reportedly tried to collide with the officer’s vehicle again, before striking a street tree.

The suspect then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by responding officers. She was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence (DUI), and hit-and-run.

Santa Monica Police Department reminds the public to prioritize safety if they witness reckless driving, urging drivers to avoid confrontation and report incidents to law enforcement.