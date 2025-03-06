Woman Arrested in Connection With Santa Monica Arson Fires

The Fires Were Set at Multiple Locations, Including a Trash Container Near a Bus Stop

A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a series of arson incidents reported near Alley 19 and Santa Monica Boulevard, authorities said.

The Santa Monica Fire Department requested emergency police assistance at approximately 5:48 a.m. after firefighters spotted a suspect attempting to start another fire while walking south in the alley. Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded quickly and located the suspect near 19th Street and Colorado Avenue, where she was found holding a lighter. Authorities determined she had set a third fire near Alley 19 and Broadway, which was actively burning before being extinguished by fire personnel, authorities said.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Theresa Lynn Barron, a 45-year-old homeless woman from Alabama. She was taken into custody without incident.

The fires were set at multiple locations, including a trash container near a bus stop at Alley 19 and Santa Monica Boulevard, a sign near the 1900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and a large city recycling bin in the 1500 block of Alley 19.